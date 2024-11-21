Joseph Cumello Sells 1,289 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ciena Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

