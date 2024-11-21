Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,529. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $87.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,943 shares of company stock worth $26,278,184. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 29.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

