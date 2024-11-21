John Robert Kline Sells 30,574 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,820.35. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.