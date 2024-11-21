John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

