John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,417 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 233,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 475.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

