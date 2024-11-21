John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of CACI International worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CACI International by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,955,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $454.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $517.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $314.06 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total value of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.41, for a total transaction of $4,924,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,538 shares in the company, valued at $17,499,266.58. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $520.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CACI International from $533.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.