John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 47,600 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 249,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GT. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

