Jennison Associates LLC Sells 324,830 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.23% of Credo Technology Group worth $62,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -271.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,840 shares in the company, valued at $79,908,909.60. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,113,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,182,080.12. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,817 shares of company stock valued at $43,552,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

