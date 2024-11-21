Jennison Associates LLC Has $68.92 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 6,071.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Comfort Systems USA worth $68,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $476.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.57. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $481.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

