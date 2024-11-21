Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,866,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108,810 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 9.84% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $106,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHAT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $133,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PHAT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

