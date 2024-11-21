Jennison Associates LLC Buys 53,658 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $115,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $153.51 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

