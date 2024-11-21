Jennison Associates LLC Buys 227,431 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 227,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $87,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $128.57 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.23 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

