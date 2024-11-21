Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.62% of Natera worth $98,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $333,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,481.92. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,324,409.37. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,878. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA opened at $167.88 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $169.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

