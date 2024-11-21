Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 237,345 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,345 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 5.53% of Ero Copper worth $127,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:ERO opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.23. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

