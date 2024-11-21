Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE IVT opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 342.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after acquiring an additional 738,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 122,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

