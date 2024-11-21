JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.39) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.40 ($5.81).
JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 3.3 %
About JD Sports Fashion
JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.
