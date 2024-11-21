James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,369,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

