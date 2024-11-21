Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JACK. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

