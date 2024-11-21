J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27 on January 27th

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance
LON:SMJ opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.17. J. Smart & Co. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.92 ($1.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.16.
About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
