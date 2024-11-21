J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (SMJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27 on January 27th

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance

LON:SMJ opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.17. J. Smart & Co. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143.92 ($1.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.16.

About J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

