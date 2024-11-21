IXICO (LON:IXI) Trading 2.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 162,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 69,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a PE ratio of -287.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.90.
In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne purchased 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,373.30 ($3,003.04). 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company’s technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.
