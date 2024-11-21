Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 41,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 57,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.
The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
