iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $157.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

