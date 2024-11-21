iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.36 and last traded at $151.36, with a volume of 45865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.64.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

