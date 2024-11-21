iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 672.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,495 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,178,000 after buying an additional 69,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.93 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

