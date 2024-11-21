iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.25 and a twelve month high of $138.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.