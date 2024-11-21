iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $135.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

