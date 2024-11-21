iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 5.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $42,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $230.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $176.91 and a 1 year high of $242.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

