iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,002,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $404,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $392.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $287.27 and a 52-week high of $400.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

