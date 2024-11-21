iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 43363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,097,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 481,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 213,332 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

