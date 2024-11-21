iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS QUAL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.89. 1,847,226 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

