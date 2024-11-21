iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.30 and last traded at $179.96, with a volume of 959344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.