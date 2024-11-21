iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $43.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

