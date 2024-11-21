iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 286.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 132,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 98,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,943,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.60 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.