iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,507,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,165,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

