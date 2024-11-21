iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.28 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 158266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,586 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,481,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 224,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,812,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.