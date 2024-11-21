iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 6605685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

iQIYI Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

