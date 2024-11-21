Investors Research Corp Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.4 %

Smurfit Westrock stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 375,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 309.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.