Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.05. 81,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,682. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

