Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.95. 51,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,878. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

