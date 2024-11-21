Investors Research Corp Acquires 21,947 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,482 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

