Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for November 21st (AU, BNS, BVN, DTM, EVTC, ICAD, ONON, PANW, PEB, PLL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, November 21st:

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ON (NYSE:ONON) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $430.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $390.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.30.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

