Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Veren (VRN)

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

10/22/2024 – Veren had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

10/17/2024 – Veren was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of VRN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,352. Veren Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.84 and a 52 week high of C$12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

