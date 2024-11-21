Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 262072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
