Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 6825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $984.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $511,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

