Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $541.82 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $544.38. The company has a market cap of $192.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 target price (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

