Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 136.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up about 2.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.08% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after acquiring an additional 661,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,895,000 after buying an additional 606,358 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,470,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.35. 2,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,295. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.23.

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 28,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,135,512.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,696,697.34. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,458 shares of company stock worth $9,659,949. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

