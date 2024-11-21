Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 10,066,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 59,837,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,910.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

