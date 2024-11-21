Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $197.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.