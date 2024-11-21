Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,045.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,768 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.