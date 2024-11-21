Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in International Business Machines by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 598,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,268,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $153.51 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

